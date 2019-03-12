Wife killer Jason Rohde set to start process to appeal conviction, sentence

Last month, he was sentenced to an effective 20 years imprisonment for murdering his wife Susan Rohde in July 2016 and tampering with the crime scene to make it look like she committed suicide.

CAPE TOWN - Wife killer Jason Rohde will file an application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence on Tuesday.

Last month, he was sentenced to an effective 20 years imprisonment for murdering Susan Rohde in July 2016 and tampering with the crime scene to make it look like she committed suicide.

It has been almost two weeks since Rohde was sentenced for murdering his wife.

He was slapped with 18 years for murder and five years for defeating the ends of justice, three of which will run concurrently with the punishment for murder.

On the day the former property boss was sentenced, his defence team indicated it will appeal the conviction and sentence.

His lawyer Tony Mostert has confirmed to Eyewitness News that they're ready to submit the application.

The defence believes the State has not discharged its onus to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Rhode killed his wife.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)