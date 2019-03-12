Popular Topics
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?

'Can someone explain to me why the hell that tweet touches your studio?... I honestly don't understand why that tweet upsets anyone," said Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser.

Danny K. Picture: @dannykmusic/Twitter.
Danny K. Picture: @dannykmusic/Twitter.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African musician Danny K was on the receiving end of social media support and backlash on Monday after posting a few tweets on some white people's position on racism.

Talking about the situation, Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser asked why so many people felt offended by the tweets.

"Can someone explain to me why the hell that tweet touches your studio?... I honestly don't understand why that tweet upsets anyone, I really don't."

Soon after posting the tweets, people commended him for his stance, while others were not so happy about it - to the extent that he began receiving hateful backlash.

To which Danny K responded:

Listen to some callers' responses in the audio below.

