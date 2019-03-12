Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?

'Can someone explain to me why the hell that tweet touches your studio?... I honestly don't understand why that tweet upsets anyone," said Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser.

JOHANNESBURG - South African musician Danny K was on the receiving end of social media support and backlash on Monday after posting a few tweets on some white people's position on racism.

Talking about the situation, Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser asked why so many people felt offended by the tweets.

"Can someone explain to me why the hell that tweet touches your studio?... I honestly don't understand why that tweet upsets anyone, I really don't."

Not enough white people call out racism when it rears it ugly head. Yes it may be uncomfortable and yes you may be the singular unpopular opinion, but stand firm and have COURAGE. We can no longer be silent. #WorldsApartOrPartners @KabeloMabalane 🇿🇦 — Danny K (@dannykmusic) March 8, 2019

I'm totally bewildered with the lack of empathy shown by many white South Africans. You don't need to be woke to get that for the most part we have benefited from the marginalisation and exclusion of people of colour. Own your priveldge, appreciate it and pay it forward 🇿🇦 — Danny K (@dannykmusic) March 8, 2019

Thank you for all the support - black, white and everyone in between. Reflection , ownership and an honest dialogue is desperately needed to bring us together. This is the South Africa I envisage, this is the South Africa I am committed to fighting for. — Danny K (@dannykmusic) March 11, 2019

Soon after posting the tweets, people commended him for his stance, while others were not so happy about it - to the extent that he began receiving hateful backlash.

Do you have a new album dropping soon? Sounds like this is your way of marketing it. — Renaldo Gouws 🇿🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) March 10, 2019

It's problematic when an artist singles out one race and don't look at the conversation and situation as a whole. Where are your tweets condemning the actions and behaviour of the EFF and BLF? Why target "White South Africans" as if there isn't a bigger black middle class in RSA? — Renaldo Gouws 🇿🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) March 10, 2019

Hi Danny - retweet this but now replace white with black. If the first statement was true, the second would be equally true.



Go ahead - show us you are balanced and not just trying to be PC. — Chris K (@Chris_K007) March 10, 2019

Danny K you are a good soul. END OF STORY. ❤ We recognise you. — Naomi Pargoolall (@Naomi_K_P) March 11, 2019

Danny k u rocks mfanaka, Things changes with times we need people like u in this country, making changes in our country, keep it up mdenana — Manaledi (@Manaled75789183) March 12, 2019

Danny K must be dropping an album or seeking attention. He’s not saying anything new. Racist whites are triggered, catching feelings and naive blacks are having an orgasm seeing white guilt in action. pic.twitter.com/i9Q9HPKBjU — Jonas (@KingJonas_Adv) March 12, 2019

To which Danny K responded:

Been fascinating to see the response to my tweets. While I don't agree with many of the views I fully support the right to freedom of speech. If we could focus that passion (on both sides) towards building a place in which we ALL can win- we would be further along than we are 🇿🇦 — Danny K (@dannykmusic) March 10, 2019

Listen to some callers' responses in the audio below.