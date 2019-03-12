What is the PIC Amendment Bill & why are some ministers trying to stop it?
Xanderleigh Dookey & Theto Mahlakoana | Parliament approved a bill aimed at strengthening the Public Investment Corporation but some government officials are trying to stop the bill from being passed.
More in Multimedia
-
Ready, set, party! Prop makers set to wow CT Carnival with floats, costumes
-
NHLS's alleged breach of privacy that of 'epic proportions'
-
Worth more than gold: The fight for South Africa’s rhinos isn't over
-
Inside intelligence: What the report on State Security Agency reveals
-
Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 after fatal crash
-
Buthelezi: Zuma paid Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi to destroy IFP
-
Buthelezi: The ANC sidelined traditional leaders
-
IFP manifesto launch: Our track record speaks for itself, says Buthelezi
-
SA's Cherise Willeit wins Cape Town Cycle Tour
-
Bheki Cele visits gang-ridden Lavender Hill
-
Mpumalanga police shoot man after he attacks former school with bricks
-
On The Couch: UWC's Lubelo Scott chats life in prison, Varsity Cup & more
-
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder: 'I'd have been happy with life sentences for killers'
-
Father of slain Coligny teen: I’m not happy with the sentences
-
3 reasons fuel prices increase, how it affects you
-
Coligny murder: 'Your actions that day were disgraceful'
-
Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny case
-
Mboro: I want to clear my name
-
Dros rape accused to go on trial in September
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operate
-
Another Life Esidimeni patient found & safe at home
-
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have caused
-
The Karoo lion: Still on the prowl
-
3 more arrested in Thorisho Themane murder case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.