WATCH LIVE: Mabuza allays fears over land reform
David Mabuza is in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon for his final question and answer session before it rises ahead of the 8 May elections.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has told Parliament a well-planned land reform programme will not threaten the agricultural sector or the economy as a whole.
Mabuza is in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon for his final question and answer session before it rises ahead of the 8 May elections.
He’s also told Members of Parliament that the government’s audit and verification process of land that will be redistributed will be concluded by the end of April.
Mabuza says this information will be made public.
WATCH LIVE: David Mabuza answers questions in Parly
