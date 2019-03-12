US aviation regulators order Boeing to make design changes on 737 MAX 8
The US Federal Aviation Administration said it’s working with local authorities and has given Boeing until April to make changes to the 737 MAX 8.
JOHANNESBURG - Regulators from the United States have ordered Boeing to make design changes to the 737 MAX 8 after the deadly crash in Ethiopia.
One hundred and fifty-seven people died when their aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday.
Hundreds of these new best-selling jets are being used around the world, with several countries grounding the model plane - Singapore being the latest.
The US Federal Aviation Administration said it’s working with local authorities and has given Boeing until April to make changes to the 737 MAX 8.
Aviation expert and former South African Airways pilot Karl Jensen believes that it will only take days for investigators to find the problem and come up with a solution.
“These airlines are extremely complex machines and they try to build them to be totally safe, far safer than crossing the road with a green robot on. I’m sure they will get to the bottom of this, especially after they found the cockpit voice recorder as well as the black box.”
He has commended Comair for grounding this model, despite the financial impact.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in World
-
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
-
Factfile on the Boeing 737 MAX 8
-
Singapore bans use of Boeing 737 MAX in its airspace
-
China official says West using Christianity to 'subvert' power
-
Last chance? Theresa May wins Brexit assurances from EU on eve of crucial vote
-
Musk argues regulators overstepped in tweet contempt quest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.