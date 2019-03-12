US aviation regulators order Boeing to make design changes on 737 MAX 8

The US Federal Aviation Administration said it’s working with local authorities and has given Boeing until April to make changes to the 737 MAX 8.

JOHANNESBURG - Regulators from the United States have ordered Boeing to make design changes to the 737 MAX 8 after the deadly crash in Ethiopia.

One hundred and fifty-seven people died when their aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday.

Hundreds of these new best-selling jets are being used around the world, with several countries grounding the model plane - Singapore being the latest.

Aviation expert and former South African Airways pilot Karl Jensen believes that it will only take days for investigators to find the problem and come up with a solution.

“These airlines are extremely complex machines and they try to build them to be totally safe, far safer than crossing the road with a green robot on. I’m sure they will get to the bottom of this, especially after they found the cockpit voice recorder as well as the black box.”

He has commended Comair for grounding this model, despite the financial impact.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)