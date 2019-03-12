-
TUT continues talks with SRC over accommodation, meal allowances after protests
Protests which began last week have brought the academic programme to a halt, but management says graduations scheduled for this week will go ahead as planned.
JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) says that talks will continue with SRC leaders on the issue of accommodation and meal allowances for those living off campus.
Protests, which began last week, have brought the academic programme to a halt, but management says that graduations scheduled for this week will go ahead as planned.
The university says it’s unclear when classes will resume.
TUT’s Stanley Mukhola says he sympathises with students who have NSFAS funding which doesn’t cover accommodation and meals.
"As you know, our students are coming from very poor backgrounds. They feel that they go to class and don’t have meals. I don’t feel that their requests are unreasonable. The only thing is the policies don’t cover that."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
