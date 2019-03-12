-
US aviation regulators order Boeing to make design changes on 737 MAX 8World
-
Thoriso Themane’s family demand truth after murder suspects appear in courtLocal
-
Ramaphosa arrives in Zimbabwe for Bi-National CommissionLocal
-
Power grid struggling, Eskom warns of high risk of load sheddingBusiness
-
ISS: Ramaphosa wisely using independent bodies to clean up the rotPolitics
-
ANC could face Electoral Court after DA lodges complaint over Bosasa donationPolitics
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
Thoriso Themane’s family demand truth after murder suspects appear in court
Two suspects were granted bail of R1,000 each in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Thoriso Themane's family is demanding the truth about his murder following another court appearance by some of his alleged killers.
Two suspects were granted bail of R1,000 each in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Monday.
Earlier, the State withdrew charges against a third person who was arrested along with the pair.
Themane's brutal assault last month in Flora Park was captured on camera and widely shared online.
His brother Karabo Themane said: "We are not really happy with as to how the proceedings went. Basically, any story goes. I can’t speak on my brother’s behalf, no one can speak on his behalf."
Seven teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder. One of them, a 13-year-old boy is expected back in court next week.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
Thoriso Themane’s family 'disappointed' after 2 accused bail granted14 hours ago
-
State drops charges against one of suspects in Thoriso Themane murder20 hours ago
-
Another teen arrested for Thoriso Themane’s murder3 days ago
-
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have caused10 days ago
Popular in Local
-
EXCLUSIVE: Some govt ministers trying to thwart passing of PIC Amendment Billone hour ago
-
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed3 hours ago
-
Court hears of Rob, Gill Packham's effort to save marriage before her murder2 hours ago
-
Humans are very small, says diver almost swallowed by whale13 hours ago
-
SACAA welcomes Comair decision to remove Boeing 737 MAX from schedule2 hours ago
-
Zondo concerned by abuse of power to coerce Eskom employees to sign deals2 hours ago
