Thoriso Themane’s family demand truth after murder suspects appear in court

Two suspects were granted bail of R1,000 each in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Thoriso Themane. Picture: Facebook.
Thoriso Themane. Picture: Facebook.
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thoriso Themane's family is demanding the truth about his murder following another court appearance by some of his alleged killers.

Two suspects were granted bail of R1,000 each in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Earlier, the State withdrew charges against a third person who was arrested along with the pair.

Themane's brutal assault last month in Flora Park was captured on camera and widely shared online.

His brother Karabo Themane said: "We are not really happy with as to how the proceedings went. Basically, any story goes. I can’t speak on my brother’s behalf, no one can speak on his behalf."

Seven teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder. One of them, a 13-year-old boy is expected back in court next week.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

