Thoriso Themane’s family demand truth after murder suspects appear in court

Two suspects were granted bail of R1,000 each in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Thoriso Themane's family is demanding the truth about his murder following another court appearance by some of his alleged killers.

Earlier, the State withdrew charges against a third person who was arrested along with the pair.

Themane's brutal assault last month in Flora Park was captured on camera and widely shared online.

His brother Karabo Themane said: "We are not really happy with as to how the proceedings went. Basically, any story goes. I can’t speak on my brother’s behalf, no one can speak on his behalf."

Seven teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder. One of them, a 13-year-old boy is expected back in court next week.

