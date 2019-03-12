Stage one load shedding on the cards for Tuesday
The utility stated battling a capacity shortage due to the loss of generating units at its power stations as a reason for the risk.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned there’s a high risk of stage one load shedding from 4 pm until 11 pm on Tuesday.
However, it said stage one rotational outages will only be implemented if necessary.
At the same time, the power utility said that cutting its maintenance expenditure had a major impact on the performance of its plants.
Eskom has been battling with ageing infrastructure, which needs major maintenance to perform efficiently.
ALERT: The power system is currently constrained, with a high risk of loadshedding. Customers are urged switch off all non-essential appliances in an effort to reduce pressure on the national grid. We'll continue to provide regular updates through various media platforms.— Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) March 12, 2019
