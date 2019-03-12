SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agency

Former Intelligence Minister Ronnie Kasrils has applauded the work done by the high-level review panel, which released a report on the State Security Agency.

CAPE TOWN – “In the struggle against (former president) Thabo Mbeki, a whole amalgam of forces was built up and wanted change, including the alliance from the Communist Party, Cosatu and the descent of the ANC wanted that to happen… followed like sheep the position of Jacob Zuma.”

These are the words of former Intelligence Minister Ronnie Kasrils. The former minister answered questions on the Karima Brown Show, following the release of the high-level review panel report on State Security Agency (SSA). Brown asked Kasrils how Zuma managed to "turn the intelligence service against government".

The panel, set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa, found the SSA was appropriated and used to wage factional political battles in the African National Congress (ANC) under Zuma’s presidency.

Kasrils has weighed in: “The rot within the alliance, not just the ANC, created the basis for Jacob Zuma, his administration and his ministers to get away… we know that means the looting of state. State intelligence is such a danger when it’s in the wrong hands.”

