Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in Gauteng
'We will work with anybody that is willing to put the people of the city first... We cannot exclude anybody,' Solly Msimanga told Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) cannot rule out the possibility of a coalition government with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng, according to premier candidate Solly Msimanga.
"We will work with anybody that is willing to put the people of the city first... We cannot exclude anybody," he told Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser.
Msimanga also touched on why he resigned as mayor of Tshwane, the GladAfrica tender controversy and whether city manager Moeketsi Mosola should be fired.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Popular in Politics
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agency
-
WATCH LIVE: Mabuza allays fears over land reform
-
Parliament still grappling with Guptas' naturalisation matter
-
What is the PIC Amendment Bill & why are some ministers trying to stop it?
-
EXCLUSIVE: Some govt ministers seek to thwart PIC Amendment Bill
-
ANC: Bosasa donation for election war room above board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.