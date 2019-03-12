Popular Topics
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in Gauteng

'We will work with anybody that is willing to put the people of the city first... We cannot exclude anybody,' Solly Msimanga told Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser.

Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) cannot rule out the possibility of a coalition government with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng, according to premier candidate Solly Msimanga.

"We will work with anybody that is willing to put the people of the city first... We cannot exclude anybody," he told Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser.

Msimanga also touched on why he resigned as mayor of Tshwane, the GladAfrica tender controversy and whether city manager Moeketsi Mosola should be fired.

Listen to the audio below for more.

