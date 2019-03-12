SJC hopes to resolve WC police resource allocation issue soon
In December, the Equality Court ruled in favour of the SJC, Equal Education and the Nyanga community policing forum in a matter relating to the way police resources are allocated in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Activist group the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) hopes that there will soon be a complete overhaul of police's police resource allocation system.
The court found the system unfairly discriminates against black and poor people. The South African Police Service initially intended to appeal the order but later opted not to.
The SJC’s Axolile Notywala said: "The intention to appeal has already delayed the court case. We want it attended to as soon as possible."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
