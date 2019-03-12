SABC gets a lifeline - for now

-
SABC gets a lifeline - for nowLocal
-
Air pollution deaths are double earlier estimates - studyWorld
-
The importance of black boxes flight recorders on aircraftWorld
-
Ready, set, party! Prop makers set to wow CT Carnival with floats, costumesLifestyle
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
Ramaphosa: Zimbabwe deserves support of international communityAfrica
Popular Topics
-
SABC gets a lifeline - for nowLocal
-
Ready, set, party! Prop makers set to wow CT Carnival with floats, costumesLifestyle
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
Ramaphosa: Zimbabwe deserves support of international communityAfrica
-
Anti-child abuse group hopes case against ex-Bryanston High coach continuesLocal
-
KZN woman gets 7-year sentence for R4m tax fraudLocal
Popular Topics
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agencyPolitics
-
ANC: Bosasa donation for election war room above boardPolitics
-
Premier Sylvia Lucas ready for another term as she reflects on NC legacyPolitics
-
OPINION: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
-
ISS: Ramaphosa wisely using independent bodies to clean up the rotPolitics
-
ANC could face Electoral Court after DA lodges complaint over Bosasa donationPolitics
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
2023 Netball World Cup to inject new life into Good Hope Centre - CCCIBusiness
-
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi unveil new joint board post-GhosnBusiness
-
FirstRand HY profit rises amid 'challenging' yearBusiness
-
Mxakwe: SABC will be factually insolvent by end of March if nothing doneBusiness
-
Numsa workers on strike at ArcelorMittal over labour brokersBusiness
-
Rand firms as risk appetite improves after Brexit deal changesBusiness
Popular Topics
-
The importance of black boxes flight recorders on aircraftWorld
-
Ready, set, party! Prop makers set to wow CT Carnival with floats, costumesLifestyle
-
Apple says 'it's show time' 25 March, TV service announcement expectedLifestyle
-
In Canada, some moms say cannabis makes them better parentsLifestyle
-
Kendall Jenner has a new pet snakeLifestyle
-
'Captain Marvel' holds her own in N. American openingLifestyle
-
Gerard Butler's mobile home stolenLifestyle
-
Diplo sending 'good energy' to Justin BieberLifestyle
-
'Wonder Woman' urges calm in Israeli civil rights fightWorld
-
Hashim Amla to miss remaining ODIs due to critically ill fatherSport
-
Liverpool need improved away show for Champions League progress - Van DijkSport
-
2023 Netball World Cup to inject new life into Good Hope Centre - CCCIBusiness
-
Formula One approves point for fastest lapSport
-
Baxter: I can’t make Kermit Erasmus feel like the man in Bafana set upSport
-
Zidane promises changes at Real as he replaces SolariSport
Popular Topics
-
NHLS's alleged breach of privacy that of 'epic proportions'Local
-
Worth more than gold: The fight for South Africa’s rhinos isn't overLocal
-
Inside intelligence: What the report on State Security Agency revealsLocal
-
Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 after fatal crashAfrica
-
Buthelezi: Zuma paid Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi to destroy IFPPolitics
-
Buthelezi: The ANC sidelined traditional leadersPolitics
-
IFP manifesto launch: Our track record speaks for itself, says ButheleziPolitics
-
SA's Cherise Willeit wins Cape Town Cycle TourSport
-
Bheki Cele visits gang-ridden Lavender HillLocal
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agencyPolitics
-
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another VenezuelaBusiness
-
SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says ministerLocal
-
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be presidentPolitics
-
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, wants CT airport named after KrotoaLocal
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
SABC gets a lifeline - for now
The minister made it clear that the agreement with Treasury is for interim relief and not for the full R6.8 billion bailout the SABC said it needed.
CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has revealed that National Treasury has agreed to provide the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) with urgent interim financial relief.
Ndabeni-Abrahams made the announcement to Parliament’s communications committee on Tuesday.
SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe warned that the public broadcaster was teetering on the edge of bankruptcy and likely to go broke by the end of March if nothing was done.
“We just needed assurance that by the end of the month, there’ll be [some] relief. In terms of how much, they are working on those nitty gritties.”
Ndabeni-Abrahams, who’s been in talks with Treasury, said she doesn’t know how much money that will involve.
The minister made it clear that the agreement with Treasury is for interim relief and not for the full R6.8 billion bailout the SABC said it needed.
She said for that to happen, the SABC must first update its turnaround plan. Ndabeni-Abrahams said the money the public broadcaster will get in the meanwhile will allow it to settle some urgent bills, ensuring there’s enough cash to cover salaries at the end of the month.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
-
Mxakwe: SABC will be factually insolvent by end of March if nothing done2 hours ago
-
Saths Cooper ‘unaware’ of evidence showing Ramaphosa was a sellout5 days ago
-
Parly committee continues with SABC board interviews5 days ago
-
Chief Matsila promises to bring good managerial skills to SABC board6 days ago
Popular in Local
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agency2 hours ago
-
Mxakwe: SABC will be factually insolvent by end of March if nothing done2 hours ago
-
Matshela Koko couldn't be trusted, former Eskom employee tells inquiry2 hours ago
-
ANC: Bosasa donation for election war room above board2 hours ago
-
Zondo Commission hears testimony from ex-Eskom fuel sourcing manager4 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed9 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.