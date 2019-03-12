Popular Topics
SABC gets a lifeline - for now

The minister made it clear that the agreement with Treasury is for interim relief and not for the full R6.8 billion bailout the SABC said it needed.

FILE: Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams addresses the 20th Anniversary of AfricaCom at Cape Town International Convention Centre on 8 November 2017. Picture: GCIS
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has revealed that National Treasury has agreed to provide the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) with urgent interim financial relief.

Ndabeni-Abrahams made the announcement to Parliament’s communications committee on Tuesday.

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe warned that the public broadcaster was teetering on the edge of bankruptcy and likely to go broke by the end of March if nothing was done.

“We just needed assurance that by the end of the month, there’ll be [some] relief. In terms of how much, they are working on those nitty gritties.”

Ndabeni-Abrahams, who’s been in talks with Treasury, said she doesn’t know how much money that will involve.

The minister made it clear that the agreement with Treasury is for interim relief and not for the full R6.8 billion bailout the SABC said it needed.

She said for that to happen, the SABC must first update its turnaround plan. Ndabeni-Abrahams said the money the public broadcaster will get in the meanwhile will allow it to settle some urgent bills, ensuring there’s enough cash to cover salaries at the end of the month.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

