Rob Packham asked me to lie for him - colleague
Lodewyk Janse van Rensburg said on the afternoon of 22 February 2018, Rob Packham asked him to say they were in a meeting together that morning.
CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham has been accused of asking a colleague to lie for him on the day of his wife’s disappearance.
The Constantia businessman was arrested after Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt car at the Diep River train station in February 2018.
The State on Tuesday called its third witness, a logistics manager at the soft-drinks company, Twizza.
Lodewyk Janse van Rensburg said on the afternoon of 22 February 2018, he got a call from Packham.
The accused allegedly asked him to say they were in a meeting together at 8.30 am that morning.
The Twizza logistics manager said he agreed because Packham was the general manager and was looking for his wife at the time.
Janse van Rensburg said Packham sounded out of breath while they were talking over the phone.
He has told the court the accused sounded relieved after they spoke about him corroborating Packham’s story about the meeting that morning.
The witness said he later reported the call to HR and his production manager because he felt uneasy about it.
