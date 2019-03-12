Ramaphosa: Zimbabwe deserves support of international community
President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa were speaking on the final day of a Bi-National Commission, the first held since 2017 when President Robert Mugabe and President Jacob Zuma were still in power.
HARARE - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that Zimbabwe needs all the international support it can get, and reiterated South Africa’s commitment to getting Western sanctions lifted against Harare.
He and President Emmerson Mnangagwa were speaking on the final day of a Bi-National Commission, the first held since 2017 when President Robert Mugabe and President Jacob Zuma were still in power.
Business and government officials from both countries have been meeting in Harare this week to discuss areas of cooperation ahead of today’s summit chaired by the two presidents.
Mnangagwa reassured South African businessmen and entrepreneurs that their investments in Zimbabwe would be safe.
In his speech, Ramaphosa said Zimbabwe deserved the support of the international community.
He then said that South Africa stands ready to render support, within its means, for Zimbabwe’s quest for economic renewal.
However, there was no mention of any financial bailout for the country and analysts say that would be unlikely because South Africa can't be seen to be dishing out money to its neighbours with elections looming in May.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Africa
-
Ramaphosa arrives in Zimbabwe for binational commission
-
Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 after fatal crash
-
MDC calls on Ramaphosa to stop arrest of opposition officials during Zim visit
-
SA team lends a hand in Ethiopian deadly airline crash probe
-
Ex-Congolese VP seeks damages from war crimes court
-
Nigerian elections have 'systemic failings', need serious reform - EU
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.