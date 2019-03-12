Popular Topics
Ramaphosa: Zimbabwe deserves support of international community

President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa were speaking on the final day of a Bi-National Commission, the first held since 2017 when President Robert Mugabe and President Jacob Zuma were still in power.

President Cyril Ramaphosa meets his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of talks on 12 March 2019. Picture: @Edmnangagwa/Twitter
47 minutes ago

HARARE - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that Zimbabwe needs all the international support it can get, and reiterated South Africa’s commitment to getting Western sanctions lifted against Harare.

He and President Emmerson Mnangagwa were speaking on the final day of a Bi-National Commission, the first held since 2017 when President Robert Mugabe and President Jacob Zuma were still in power.

Business and government officials from both countries have been meeting in Harare this week to discuss areas of cooperation ahead of today’s summit chaired by the two presidents.

Mnangagwa reassured South African businessmen and entrepreneurs that their investments in Zimbabwe would be safe.

In his speech, Ramaphosa said Zimbabwe deserved the support of the international community.

He then said that South Africa stands ready to render support, within its means, for Zimbabwe’s quest for economic renewal.

However, there was no mention of any financial bailout for the country and analysts say that would be unlikely because South Africa can't be seen to be dishing out money to its neighbours with elections looming in May.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

