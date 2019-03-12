Ramaphosa arrives in Zimbabwe for Bi-National Commission
Ramaphosa and his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa will co-chair the third session of the meeting to take place on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Zimbabwe for the Bi-National Commission which seeks to strengthen cooperation Pretoria and Harare.
Ramaphosa and his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa will co-chair the third session of the meeting to take place on Tuesday.
The president will be locked in meetings with his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa today, to discuss a number of issues including trade between the two countries.
Both heads of state will review progress made with the implementation of the 45 bilateral agreements signed so far, including trade and investment, health, labour and migration.
Six ministers including Lindiwe Sisulu, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Rob Davies, Siyabonga Cwele, Blade Nzimande and Bogopane Zulu have joined Ramaphosa on his state visit.
In a tweet, Mnangagwa said Ramaphosa is a key and true ally and he looks forward to a fruitful visit.
It is an honour to welcome President @CyrilRamaphosa t Zimbabwe. The strength & depth of our relationship is the epitome of true brotherhood, of a common people with a shared past & destiny. You are a key & true ally. I am looking forward to a fruitful visit! pic.twitter.com/ChlowgaNY9— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) March 12, 2019
Popular in Local
-
EXCLUSIVE: Some govt ministers trying to thwart passing of PIC Amendment Bill
-
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
-
Court hears of Rob, Gill Packham's effort to save marriage before her murder
-
Humans are very small, says diver almost swallowed by whale
-
SACAA welcomes Comair decision to remove Boeing 737 MAX from schedule
-
Zondo concerned by abuse of power to coerce Eskom employees to sign deals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.