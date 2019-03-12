Ramaphosa arrives in Zimbabwe for Bi-National Commission

Ramaphosa and his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa will co-chair the third session of the meeting to take place on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Zimbabwe for the Bi-National Commission which seeks to strengthen cooperation Pretoria and Harare.

The president will be locked in meetings with his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa today, to discuss a number of issues including trade between the two countries.

Both heads of state will review progress made with the implementation of the 45 bilateral agreements signed so far, including trade and investment, health, labour and migration.

Six ministers including Lindiwe Sisulu, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Rob Davies, Siyabonga Cwele, Blade Nzimande and Bogopane Zulu have joined Ramaphosa on his state visit.

In a tweet, Mnangagwa said Ramaphosa is a key and true ally and he looks forward to a fruitful visit.