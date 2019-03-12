‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attention
The group of young men recorded a hilarious video of themselves drinking the Woolworths water which gave them 'powers'.
JOHANNESBURG - Woolworths has released a statement saying it "wants to articulate potential, exquisite opportunities for amalgamation" with a man named Qhama and his friends.
The group started speaking IsiZulu, saying they heard that Woolworths's water has power.
After drinking the water, they switch to an English accent that has had the country laughing.
Love it amazing what @WOOLWORTHS_SA water can do 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#Satafrika pic.twitter.com/1ijFCc1eaR— Lucinda Human (@Lucinda_Human) March 11, 2019
Your video is exquisite and we’d love to amalgamate with you 😉— Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) March 12, 2019
Sliding into your DMs now...#keepitgoing #keepitflowing #WooliesWaterChallenge https://t.co/ahFPBXcUx4
Summoning circle using Woolies water— Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) March 12, 2019
💧
💧 💧
💧 Exquisite 💧
💧 Photosynthesis 💧
💧 Amalgamate 💧
💧 💧
💧
