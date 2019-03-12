‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attention

The group of young men recorded a hilarious video of themselves drinking the Woolworths water which gave them 'powers'.

JOHANNESBURG - Woolworths has released a statement saying it "wants to articulate potential, exquisite opportunities for amalgamation" with a man named Qhama and his friends.

The group of young men recorded a hilarious video of themselves drinking the Woolworths water.

The group started speaking IsiZulu, saying they heard that Woolworths's water has power.

After drinking the water, they switch to an English accent that has had the country laughing.

Your video is exquisite and we’d love to amalgamate with you 😉

Sliding into your DMs now...#keepitgoing #keepitflowing #WooliesWaterChallenge https://t.co/ahFPBXcUx4 — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) March 12, 2019