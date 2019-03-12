Power grid struggling, Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding

Eskom says that there's a high risk of load shedding for Tuesday, as the power grid battles to keep up with the high demand for electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that there's a high risk of load shedding for Tuesday, as the power grid battles to keep up with the high demand for electricity.

The utility has called on consumers to switch off non-essential appliances.

The last time Eskom had to implement rolling blackouts was almost a month ago, when the country moved to stage four load shedding.

This was due to a number of unplanned technical breakouts at several power stations.