Parliament still grappling with Guptas' naturalisation matter

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s home affairs committee is still trying to finalise its probe into the naturalisation of the Gupta family.

The committee met on Monday for feedback from an official involved in processing the applications of Gupta family members and their associates.

Last year, the department’s deputy director general of immigration services denied any knowledge of corruption relating to the issuing of the visas.

The committee on Monday heard from Ndifelani Dombo, a back-office clerk dealing with applications in the department.

Dombo said he processed applications for Gupta family members but had never met any of the Guptas or their associates.

“I have never been to Saxonwold or to the Sahara offices. I’ve never taken out the forms from the department to the Gupta family [and] the application was received through our internal postal offices.”

Committee chairperson Hlomani Chauke said the committee had difficulty in getting Gupta associate Ashu Chawla to appear before it.

“This matter is supposed to have been long closed. We struggled to get one witness, Chawla, who is based in India. For quite some time Parliament and Parliament’s rules do not cover [this].”

The committee will now finalise its report and make recommendations.

