Ocean View woman’s body found at multi-purpose centre

Air pollution deaths are double earlier estimates - study
World
A maintenance worker who had arrived to unlock the premises found the body on the property.
CAPE TOWN - A woman’s body has been found in Ocean View with a gunshot wound to her head.
The body was discovered at the multi-purpose centre on Tuesday morning.
A maintenance worker who had arrived to unlock the premises found the body on the property.
The police’s Andre Traut said: "No one has been arrested yet and a murder case is under investigation. Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.