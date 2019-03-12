Ocean View woman’s body found at multi-purpose centre

A maintenance worker who had arrived to unlock the premises found the body on the property.

CAPE TOWN - A woman’s body has been found in Ocean View with a gunshot wound to her head.

The body was discovered at the multi-purpose centre on Tuesday morning.

A maintenance worker who had arrived to unlock the premises found the body on the property.

The police’s Andre Traut said: "No one has been arrested yet and a murder case is under investigation. Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)