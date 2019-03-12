Numsa workers on strike at ArcelorMittal over labour brokers

Many workers are employed through contractors but the company insists these are merely service providers and not labour brokers.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) are on strike at steel company ArcelorMittal, mainly over labour brokers.

Many workers are employed through contractors but the company insists these are merely service providers and not labour brokers.

Striking members are also unhappy about poor working conditions and salaries, claiming contract workers earn more than permanent staff.

The union's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: "Large numbers of our members are employed through contractors like Real Tree Trading and Monyetla Services but also work at ArcelorMittal. We are told that the contractors are service providers and not labour brokers. Our members work very hard at ArcelorMittal."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)