Numsa workers on strike at ArcelorMittal over labour brokers
ANC: Bosasa donation for election war room above boardPolitics
Premier Sylvia Lucas ready for another term as she reflects on NC legacyPolitics
Australia bars all 737 MAX planes from its airspaceWorld
Zondo Commission hears testimony from ex-Eskom fuel sourcing managerLocal
Former Bryanston High coach to appear in court on sexual assault chargesLocal
Numsa workers on strike at ArcelorMittal over labour brokers
Many workers are employed through contractors but the company insists these are merely service providers and not labour brokers.
JOHANNESBURG - Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) are on strike at steel company ArcelorMittal, mainly over labour brokers.
Many workers are employed through contractors but the company insists these are merely service providers and not labour brokers.
Striking members are also unhappy about poor working conditions and salaries, claiming contract workers earn more than permanent staff.
The union's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: "Large numbers of our members are employed through contractors like Real Tree Trading and Monyetla Services but also work at ArcelorMittal. We are told that the contractors are service providers and not labour brokers. Our members work very hard at ArcelorMittal."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
