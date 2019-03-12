NPA seeks court order to withhold identity of Sibusiso Khwinana murder suspect

The matter was heard in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday and has been postponed to May.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) wants the courts to grant an order that would allow the withholding of the identity of the man who has been charged with the murder of actor Sibusiso Khwinana.

Khwinana is best known for his lead role in the recently released South African film Matwetwe.

He was attacked, along with a friend, in Pretoria two weeks ago, apparently over a cellphone.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjondondwane said that the suspect's identity will be released once they've done more investigations.

"He is a 35-year-old man charged with robbery. A charge of murder and one of the contravention of the Immigration Act. At this stage, we have information that he is a Tanzanian national," she said.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)