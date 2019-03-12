Most class action suits don’t progress far – legal expert

Theo Broodryk, senior lecturer and manager of the law clinic at Stellenbosch University, says most don't progress far.

CAPE TOWN - A legal expert has warned that although South Africa is seeing a growing body of class action lawsuits, lawyers will have to rely on international cases for best examples.

Boodryk's commenting on a class action brought against Uber by eleven people. They’re to approach a court to pursue damages against the ride-hailing company. This follows several incidents.

“We’re talking about class actions by 11 members. You have to wonder whether class action is the appropriate action under the circumstances, unless other members join the class action suit.”