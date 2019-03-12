Mokonyane: Rhino poaching has reached alarming rate in SA

Although the numbers have declined by over 200 from last year compared to 2017, the minister said that too many rhinos are still being killed.

JOHANNESBURG - Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says that rhino poaching has reached an alarming rate and new initiatives to deal with the crisis will be announced soon.

Mokonyane says there will be public consultations on how to deal with the issue.

"We have all these means that have made some improvement and given us the opportunity to go back to the drawing board and very soon there will be an announcement about the work the team is to consider."

