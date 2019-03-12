Popular Topics


Mitchells Plain video of officers putting man into police van 'above board'

The video shows several residents and two police officers surrounding a man lying on the ground.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police say a video showing two officers putting a man into a SAPS van in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, is above board.

The video - that's been widely shared on Facebook - shows several residents and two police officers surrounding a man lying on the ground.

A young boy is seen crying and shouting at the officers, while some people can be heard saying it’s his father who has allegedly been shot by the officers.

But the police's Andre Traut said there were no shootings and the suspect had sustained a cut to his head when he resisted arrest.

“He was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment. He faces charges of possession of mandrax, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.”

