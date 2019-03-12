Matshela Koko couldn't be trusted, former Eskom employee tells inquiry

Former Eskom official Johann Bester described how those he trusted at Eskom where removed from their positions leaving him with no support when he tried to renegotiate the contract with Gupta-owned Optimum coal mine.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom official Johann Bester has told the state capture commission that he couldn’t trust the power utility’s former executive Matshela Koko.

Bester concluded his testimony a short while ago in Parktown.

Bester said the deal was clearly to benefit the favour of the controversial family and not Eskom.

Bester broke down when he described working under Koko's leadership.

He said: “I knew I couldn’t trust Mr Koko, he was Mr Mboweni’s direct report. It’s just a tragedy what happened to some of the people. The last straw came when I still thought I could make a difference."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)