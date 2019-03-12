Mabuza to answers questions in Parly on Eskom crisis, land
Deputy President David Mabuza’s appearance will be his final question and answer session before the National Assembly, which is scheduled to rise on 20 March.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza will face another barrage of questions from parliamentarians on Tuesday.
Mabuza is in the National Assembly on Tuesday, where he'll field a range of questions, including one on the country’s fragile power supply system.
Mabuza’s appearance will be his final question and answer session before the National Assembly, which is scheduled to rise on 20 March.
MPs will grill Mabuza about government’s commitment to implementing land reform measures that won’t result in racial polarisation.
Opposition MPs will also ask the deputy president, as leader of a special Cabinet committee tasked with securing electricity supply, what he has found to be the root causes of the current electricity supply crisis.
Mabuza will also be quizzed on the number of times that the committee has met since its establishment and what was on the agenda of each meeting.
