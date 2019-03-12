Lesufi: Law enforcement agencies must act against pupils who break law
Lesufi visited Crystal Park High in Benoni on Monday after a teenager was assaulted by a group of school girls.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says law enforcement agencies must act decisively against pupils who break the law.
Lesufi visited Crystal Park High in Benoni on Monday after a teenager was assaulted by a group of school girls.
Lesufi shared the video on his Twitter account showing the girl being viciously attacked.
WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS SENSITIVE SCENES
Another madness, this time from a school @Ekurhuleni. First thing on Monday they have ‘date’ with me! I wish the little girl a speedy recovery. As for other girls, they will regret it! #endTheMadness pic.twitter.com/7YeXaY61jW— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) March 8, 2019
Five pupils have been arrested on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
They've since been released into the custody of their parents and have been suspended from the school.
Lesufi said that lawlessness will not be tolerated: "That is why all of them have been suspended and I said to the police that they must do whatever they can do to attend to the matter. We can’t protect anyone; we can rehabilitate but there must be acknowledgment that this was wrong."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
