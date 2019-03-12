Popular Topics
Lawyers say State failed to prove Rohde’s guilt in appeal application

Last month, the property mogul was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for killing Susan Rohde and staging her suicide in July 2016.

FILE: Former Sotheby’s executive Jason Rhode appeared in the Western Cape High Court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: Former Sotheby’s executive Jason Rhode appeared in the Western Cape High Court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde has on Tuesday filed an application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence

Last month, the property mogul was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for killing Susan Rohde and staging her suicide at the Spier Wine Estate hotel in Stellenbosch in July 2016.

In court papers, defence attorneys argue the court erred and misdirected itself in finding him guilty.

WATCH: Jason Rohde sentencing: 'You used your wife's body as a show house

Rohde’s lawyers said the court should have found that the State failed to discharge the onus of proving his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The submission further stated the court made a mistake in failing to find that Rohde’s version that his wife killed herself, was probably true, or alternatively at the very least, that it was reasonably possibly true.

The defence will also argue the court misdirected itself in not properly, acceptably or judicially analysing and evaluating the evidence of State and defence witnesses.

Rohde’s lawyers will claim the court was subjective, selective and failed to take into account the whole of the evidence legitimately placed before it.

Timeline

