KZN woman gets 7-year sentence for R4m tax fraud

Saraspathie Vallee pleaded guilty to VAT fraud and contravening of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act late last week in a Durban court.
CAPE TOWN - A KwaZulu-Natal woman who defrauded the South African Revenue Service (Sars) out of millions has been slapped with a seven-year prison sentence.
Using the Sars e-filing service, she claimed a VAT refund to the value of nearly R4 million for a single tax period in 2014.
She gave the service false information to back up her claim.
