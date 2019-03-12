KZN woman gets 7-year sentence for R4m tax fraud

Saraspathie Vallee pleaded guilty to VAT fraud and contravening of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act late last week in a Durban court.

CAPE TOWN - A KwaZulu-Natal woman who defrauded the South African Revenue Service (Sars) out of millions has been slapped with a seven-year prison sentence.

Saraspathie Vallee pleaded guilty to VAT fraud and contravening of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act late last week in a Durban court.

Using the Sars e-filing service, she claimed a VAT refund to the value of nearly R4 million for a single tax period in 2014.

She gave the service false information to back up her claim.