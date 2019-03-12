ISS: Ramaphosa wisely using independent bodies to clean up the rot
The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) believes the high-level panel investigation of the State Security Agency is another example of President Cyril Ramaphosa doing things by the book and using independent bodies to root out corruption.
The panel’s report, which was released on Saturday has found the agency had become politicised and was used to fight the personal and political interests of former President Jacob Zuma.
The ISS’s Jakkie Cilliers said that Ramaphosa is wisely using independent bodies to try to clean up the rot.
“He’s using the Zondo Commission, he’s using different commissions of inquiries. So, instead of opening the fact that he could be accused himself of joining factional battles, he’s using independent commissions of inquiries and reports to try and deal with the institutional war that has been set in.”
The president is likely to act swiftly to high-level panel’s recommendations like he fired former South African Reserve Bank Commissioner Tom Moyane soon after receiving the Nugent commission of inquiry report.
This report has also recommended criminal prosecutions.
