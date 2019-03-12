Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?
CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies speaks to Melanie Verwoerd, a former ANC MP and SA Ambassador to Ireland, about coalition politics and how it might impact the upcoming elections.
CAPE TOWN - In the runup to 2019 general election, CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies takes a look at the some of the various angles related to elections.
Kammies speaks to Melanie Verwoerd, a former African National Congress (ANC) MP and SA Ambassador to Ireland, about coalition politics and how it might impact upcoming elections.
On the question of what it would take for the ANC to lose the election, Verwoerd says one needs to go into demographics because people vote largely along racial lines.
She adds that black South Africans largely vote for the ANC, while a small minority votes for the Economic Freedom Fighters, white South Africans largely vote for the Democratic Alliance and a small minority for the Freedom Front.
There’s then a chase after the two minority groups; coloured and Indian people, Verwoerd says.
“Our voters roll is not segregated according to race, but it usually mirrors what the demographic is in an area. Nationally, African voters will make about 81% of the voters roll, coloured people 9%, white people 8% and Indian people 2%.
“If you combine the aforementioned it’s very hard to see the ANC losing.”
Verwoerd says it seems unlikely that coalition governments would form nationally after 8 May.
“The question we need to ask is whether South Africa is ready for coalition governments? People got very excited about it around local government because they felt that it was breaking the stronghold of the ANC, which it did,” said Verwoerd.
If we look at experiences that South Africa had in local government like Nelson Mandela Bay, these coalitions became incredibly unstable, she says.
“Coalitions are already problematic at local government but imagine if that kind of chaos was at a national level where you can't pass anything, you can't even pass a budget.”
For more information listen to the audio.
Popular in Politics
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agency
-
ANC: Bosasa donation for election war room above board
-
EXCLUSIVE: Some govt ministers seek to thwart PIC Amendment Bill
-
ISS: Ramaphosa wisely using independent bodies to clean up the rot
-
Premier Sylvia Lucas ready for another term as she reflects on NC legacy
-
ANC could face Electoral Court after DA lodges complaint over Bosasa donation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.