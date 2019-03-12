Hashim Amla to miss remaining ODIs due to critically ill father

Hashim Amla will now miss the final two ODIs South Africa will play before they jet off to the Cricket World Cup.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas batsman Hashim Amla will miss the remaining One-Day Internationals (ODI) against Sri Lanka on compassionate leave due to a family illness.

The recently dropped Reeza Hendricks has been recalled and will join up with the squad ahead of the fourth ODI taking place at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained: “Hashim has asked to be excused from the last two ODIs of the current series against Sri Lanka on compassionate grounds since his father is critically ill. Our thoughts and prayers are with Amla and his family during this difficult time and we understand that family obligations always come first.”

“The selectors have decided to add Reeza Hendricks to the squad. It was always the intention of the selectors to rotate Hashim and Reeza during this Sri Lanka ODI series.”

Amla, who was not in the initial squad for the three games in Johannesburg, Centurion and Durban, will now miss the final two ODIs South Africa will play before they jet off to the Cricket World Cup and face hosts England on the 29 May.

The veteran’s ODI form has also been in question in recent times despite scoring a century against Pakistan in February especially with Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen’s recent successes in the One Day format.

South Africa play Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday from 1 pm.