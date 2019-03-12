Group calls for ex-Bryanston coach to be placed on Child Protection Register

The 33-year-old man, accused of abusing pupils between 2017 and 2018, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on sexual assault charges.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocacy group Women and Men Against Child Abuse has called for a former Bryanston High School coach to be placed on the Child Protection Register as a matter of urgency.

The 33-year-old man, accused of abusing pupils between 2017 and 2018, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrates Court earlier on Tuesday on sexual assault charges; his case was postponed to April.

One teenager has, so far, laid a formal complaint with the police.

He was dismissed earlier in 2019 following a disciplinary process.

The former Bryanston high coach was employed by the school governing body and therefore wasn’t registered with the Council of Educators, which has the power to blacklist teachers found guilty of abuse.

The executive director of Women and Men Against Child Abuse Kevin Barbeau says urgent steps need to be taken to ensure the former coach never comes into contact with children at any school.

“So that he can be added on the Child’s Protection Register as a person not suitable to work with children at all, not just as an educator.”

The sexual assault case against the man was postponed earlier on Tuesday to give the State time to obtain more statements from pupils who may have been abused, and because the accused changed his legal representation.

He’s expected back in the dock on 15 April.

