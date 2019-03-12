Popular Topics
Former Bryanston High coach to appear in court on sexual assault charges

The 33-year-old man was arrested in January after being accused of abusing pupils between 2017 and last year.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A former Bryanston High School coach is expected back in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning on charges of sexual assault.

The 33-year-old man was arrested in January after being accused of abusing pupils between 2017 and last year.

However, according to authorities, only one victim has laid a complaint with the police.

The coach was suspended from the school when the allegations came to light and has since been dismissed after a disciplinary hearing.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse's Kevin Barbeau said: "We are supporting the young girl and her family through this ordeal. We feel that it is very important that we start supporting more of these children from schools with these alleged sexual abuse claims."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

