Fleck would love CT stay, Dobson open to it

CAPE TOWN - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck will vacate his post at the end of the Super Rugby season after the Western Province Rugby announced last week that Currie Cup coach John Dobson will take his place in 2020.

Fleck will be out of contract but said he would ideally like to stay in Cape Town while he's open to offers from abroad.

“I think there is a job in South Africa that interests me and I would like to think that if I was in South Africa, it would be in Cape Town, I love this union. I've been working here for 20 years, 10 years as a player and 10 years as a coach. My loyalties speak for itself and that hasn't disappeared at all.

“I certainly will be speaking to the company going forward and to see if there is a role, but I would also like to keep my options open and certainly will look abroad for an opportunity if there is one.”

Fleck is in his fourth successive season as the head coach of the franchise and led the team to two quarter-finals in his first two season. However, 2018 was underwhelming as the Stormers failed to register a win on the road and make the playoffs.

Newly appointed Dobson said he would be more than happy to have Fleck in his management team going forward.

“I think if you lose 20 years of IP of knowing this region, it would be sad. If Fleck was to stay on I'd be delighted because technically, he is absolutely superb and he knows every element, every inch of this of this union, on and off the field. I think our relationship goes back so well and so deep, there’s such a level of understanding that if Robbie Fleck was in this building next to me, I'll be delighted. Love him to stay on, it’s not my decision.”