FirstRand HY profit rises amid 'challenging' year
JOHANNESBURG - FirstRand, which runs South Africa’s largest retail bank by market share, on Tuesday reported a 6% rise in half-year profit in an economic environment it described as “very challenging”.
The lender said its basic and diluted headline earnings per share - the main profit gauge in South Africa - stood at 237.9 cents ($0.1915) in the six months ended 31 December, compared with 224.2 cents a year earlier.
The results demonstrated the effectiveness of the bank’s strategy, especially the performances in its largest division - retail bank - were particularly impressive, FirstRand Chief Executive Officer Alan Pullinger said.
“FirstRand produced quality topline growth and a superior ROE despite a very challenging operating environment,” he said.
South Africa’s bleak economy and consumers, who have had to rein in spending and borrowing amid a high unemployment rate, debt levels and other strains on their income, have weighed on banks’ growth potential.
Earnings at FirstRand’s retail division grew 13% – a faster rate compared with its peers - while the lender’s corporate and investment bank sector witnessed a 5% growth.
The lender’s car finance divisions have struggled with its African unit - WesBank - growing just 1%, and earnings dropping at the British unit, MotoNovo.
