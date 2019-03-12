FA investigating Beardsley bullying allegations

The 58-year-old Beardsley, a former England international, left the Premier League club last week amid accusations that he bullied academy midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.

LONDON - The English Football Association has launched an investigation into former Newcastle United Under-23 coach Peter Beardsley, who left his job last week amid bullying accusations.

“We can confirm that The FA is investigating the allegations made against Peter Beardsley during his time at Newcastle United. We are not in a position to comment further at this time,” the FA said in a statement on Monday.

He had been suspended since January last year.

Beardsley, who spent the majority of his playing career at Newcastle, denied the accusations of bullying at the time.

Newcastle launched an investigation into the allegations last year but did not publish a report on its findings.

El-Mhanni, who made two senior appearances for Newcastle, was released by the north-east club last year. He was signed by League One (third tier) side Scunthorpe United in October.