Emotional Bester admits he never intended for Tegeta to call shots at Eskom

Former Eskom fuel sourcing manager Johann Bester said he wasn’t aware the contract Eskom had with the Guptas was corrupt and fraudulent.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom fuel sourcing manager Johann Bester has told the state capture commission he never intended to allow Gupta-owned company Tegeta to dictate the terms of its coal contract with the power utility.

Bester concluded his testimony at the inquiry on Tuesday afternoon.

He was asked about the report that Treasury released in 2018 into corruption at Eskom, which implicates him.

On Monday, the commission heard how officials at the power utility were forced to approve the controversial family’s Brakfontein mine’s contract which allowed it to continue delivering sub-standard coal to Eskom.

The commission’s Advocate Kate Hofmeyr read the findings of the Treasury report against Bester.

“Your conduct in relation to Brakfontein coal-supply agreement was irregular because you allowed Tegeta to dictate the terms of the coal supply agreement to the benefit of Tegeta and to the detriment of Eskom.”

Bester became emotional as he explained it wasn’t his intention to allow the Gupta company to call the shots.

“I was concerned about losing my job... I dedicated my five years to Eskom.”

While the Treasury report has found the contract Eskom had with the Guptas was corrupt and fraudulent, Bester said he wasn’t aware of this.

