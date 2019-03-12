Diplomat attached to Algerian Mission accused of sexual assault in SA

-
Lawyers say State failed to prove Rohde’s guilt in appeal applicationLocal
-
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
-
Group Five in business rescue after lenders pull plugBusiness
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attentionBusiness
-
Diplomat attached to Algerian Mission accused of sexual assault in SALocal
-
Ramaphosa & Mnangagwa get down to business at binational commissionPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Lawyers say State failed to prove Rohde’s guilt in appeal applicationLocal
-
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
-
Group Five in business rescue after lenders pull plugBusiness
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attentionBusiness
-
Diplomat attached to Algerian Mission accused of sexual assault in SALocal
-
Ramaphosa & Mnangagwa get down to business at binational commissionPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
-
Parliament still grappling with Guptas' naturalisation matterPolitics
-
What is the PIC Amendment Bill & why are some ministers trying to stop it?Politics
-
WATCH LIVE: Mabuza allays fears over land reformPolitics
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agencyPolitics
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
Group Five in business rescue after lenders pull plugBusiness
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attentionBusiness
-
Mabuza details ‘reasons’ behind load sheddingBusiness
-
Stage one load shedding on the cards for TuesdayBusiness
-
What is the PIC Amendment Bill & why are some ministers trying to stop it?Politics
-
'Misguided' Bosasa wants court to reverse voluntary liquidation decisionBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Air pollution deaths are double earlier estimates - studyWorld
-
The importance of black boxes flight recorders on aircraftWorld
-
Ready, set, party! Prop makers set to wow CT Carnival with floats, costumesLifestyle
-
Apple says 'it's show time' 25 March, TV service announcement expectedLifestyle
-
In Canada, some moms say cannabis makes them better parentsLifestyle
-
Kendall Jenner has a new pet snakeLifestyle
-
'Captain Marvel' holds her own in N. American openingLifestyle
-
Gerard Butler's mobile home stolenLifestyle
-
Diplo sending 'good energy' to Justin BieberLifestyle
-
Hashim Amla to miss remaining ODIs due to critically ill fatherSport
-
Liverpool need improved away show for Champions League progress - Van DijkSport
-
2023 Netball World Cup to inject new life into Good Hope Centre - CCCIBusiness
-
Formula One approves point for fastest lapSport
-
Baxter: I can’t make Kermit Erasmus feel like the man in Bafana set upSport
-
Zidane promises changes at Real as he replaces SolariSport
Popular Topics
-
What is the PIC Amendment Bill & why are some ministers trying to stop it?Politics
-
Ready, set, party! Prop makers set to wow CT Carnival with floats, costumesLifestyle
-
NHLS's alleged breach of privacy that of 'epic proportions'Local
-
Worth more than gold: The fight for South Africa’s rhinos isn't overLocal
-
Inside intelligence: What the report on State Security Agency revealsLocal
-
Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 after fatal crashAfrica
-
Buthelezi: Zuma paid Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi to destroy IFPPolitics
-
Buthelezi: The ANC sidelined traditional leadersPolitics
-
IFP manifesto launch: Our track record speaks for itself, says ButheleziPolitics
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agencyPolitics
-
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another VenezuelaBusiness
-
SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says ministerLocal
-
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be presidentPolitics
-
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, wants CT airport named after KrotoaLocal
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
Diplomat attached to Algerian Mission accused of sexual assault in SA
The diplomat, understood to be attached to the Algerian Mission, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a domestic worker between 2013 and 2017.
CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed a case of sexual assault has been opened against a diplomat in South Africa.
The diplomat, understood to be attached to the Algerian Mission, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a domestic worker between 2013 and 2017.
The Union of Local Employees of Missions Accredited to South Africa picketed outside the Brooklyn police station on Tuesday calling on police to act swiftly.
The victim laid a complaint at the beginning of the month but the accused has not yet been arrested.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: “The matter is currently being investigated by our family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit. On completion of the investigation, we will take this matter up with the senior public prosecutor for a decision.”
Popular in Local
-
SABC gets a lifeline - for now3 hours ago
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agency4 hours ago
-
Stage one load shedding on the cards for Tuesdayone hour ago
-
WATCH LIVE: Mabuza allays fears over land reform2 hours ago
-
'Misguided' Bosasa wants court to reverse voluntary liquidation decision2 hours ago
-
Mabuza details ‘reasons’ behind load shedding42 minutes ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.