Diplomat attached to Algerian Mission accused of sexual assault in SA

The diplomat, understood to be attached to the Algerian Mission, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a domestic worker between 2013 and 2017.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed a case of sexual assault has been opened against a diplomat in South Africa.

The diplomat, understood to be attached to the Algerian Mission, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a domestic worker between 2013 and 2017.

The Union of Local Employees of Missions Accredited to South Africa picketed outside the Brooklyn police station on Tuesday calling on police to act swiftly.

The victim laid a complaint at the beginning of the month but the accused has not yet been arrested.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: “The matter is currently being investigated by our family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit. On completion of the investigation, we will take this matter up with the senior public prosecutor for a decision.”

