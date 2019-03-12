Mabuza takes swipe at Mboweni’s trigger-happy Twitter finger

David Mabuza was asked about Tito Mboweni’s call for the privatisation of some SOEs while answering questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza says he doesn’t take seriously Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s comments on the need to sell off some state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Mabuza also took a swipe at his Cabinet colleague’s tendency to speak his mind on the social media platform Twitter.

Mabuza said privatisation shouldn’t frame the debate on state-owned entities and he made it clear he doesn’t rate Mboweni’s views on the issue.

“I don’t really take the minister of finance seriously when he’s making comments. If ‘he’s saying in my view’ – we’ll take the minister serious when he’s articulating government positions.”

Mabuza also touched on Mboweni’s trigger-happy Twitter finger.

“I’m not going to entertain a tweet by the minister, I’m serious. I’m not going to take that seriously, it’s not a government position.”

Inkatha Freedom Party chief whip Narend Singh was taken aback by the deputy president’s comments.

“This is the first time that I’ve heard a member of the executive – the deputy president nogal – not agreeing with his own minister of finance. I think something needs to be done.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)