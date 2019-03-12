Court hears of Rob, Gill Packham's effort to save marriage before her murder
On Monday the Western Cape High Court heard evidence from two witnesses of the day Gill Packham disappeared last February.
CAPE TOWN - It's day two of the trial against alleged wife killer Rob Packham and the State is expected to call its third witness.
On Monday, the Western Cape High Court heard evidence from two witnesses of the day Gill Packham disappeared last February.
Her body was eventually found in her burnt-out car and her husband was charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.
Rob and Gill Packham attended a marriage counselling session the day before she went missing. That's what their daughter has told the court.
Nicola Packham says that at the last therapy session, the discussion was about her father's mistress.
She said her father had admitted that he had feelings for his mistress. The woman says this upset her mother.
Packham testified that her mother learnt about the infidelity in October 2017, after which they sought professional help.
The witness said that during this time, they seemed to be in a better space and were both seemingly committed to working on their marriage.
She said her parents also considered renewing their vows.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
-
AYO Technology takes CIPC to court over R4.3bn PIC deal
-
SACAA welcomes Comair decision to remove Boeing 737 MAX from schedule
-
SA's Comair takes Boeing 737 MAX off schedules
-
Humans are very small, says diver almost swallowed by whale
-
Here's what went wrong at State Security Agency
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.