Boy (3) found in abandoned car after hijacking

Paramedics found the visibly shaken but unharmed child after he was hijacked while travelling with his father in Randfontein.

An ER24 paramedic attends to a three-year-old boy who was found in an abandoned car at the Thulamntwana informal settlement after his father was allegedly hijacked in the Randfontein area. Picture: ER24/Twitter.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A three-year-old boy has been found alone in an abandoned car on a dirt road in the Grasmere area.

Paramedics found the visibly shaken but unharmed child after he was hijacked while travelling with his father in Randfontein.

The father managed to escape and informed police about the crime.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: “Police are investigating an incident of hijacking after a 32-year-old man, who was driving with his girlfriend, was hijacked in the Randfontein area. Two armed suspects took the vehicle, which was later found in the Thulamntwana informal settlement. The three-year-old boy was still inside the car.”

Meanwhile, police have arrested two women in connection with the incident.

The pair is currently at the De Deur police station, where they’re being questioned.

Dlamini said: “The two women might be charged as accomplices. We’re still looking for the two armed men.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

