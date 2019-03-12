Australia bars all 737 MAX planes from its airspace

Australia on Tuesday barred Boeing 737 MAX planes from its airspace, joining a host of countries which have blocked the model after the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash at the weekend.

"This is a temporary suspension while we wait for more information to review the safety risks of continued operations of the Boeing 737 MAX to and from Australia," Shane Carmody, CEO of Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority, said in a statement. "CASA regrets any inconvenience to passengers but believes it is important to always put safety first."

Fiji Airways is the only 737 MAX operator affected by the Australian ban, according to CASA. Singapore-based SilkAir used the planes for flights to Australia, but those were already suspended after the city-state barred the model from its airspace.

Argentina's flagship carrier has joined airlines that have grounded their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.

Aerolineas Argentinas said late Monday it had ordered the suspension as it awaited the result of investigations into the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines plane, which killed all 157 aboard.

"For Aerolineas Argentinas, safety is the most important value," the company said in a statement on the grounding of its five 737 Max 8 planes, out of a total fleet of 82.

South Korea has also moved to suspend operations of the aircraft the model involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

"We have advised Eastar Jet, the only South Korean airline that owns the B737-8 (two aircraft) - the same model involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash - to ground them," the land, infrastructure and transport ministry said.

"Eastar Jet has agreed to do so, and told us it will suspend the aircraft's operations starting Wednesday," it said in a statement.