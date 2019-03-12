At least 16 injured after train derails in Boksburg
Paramedics said three carriages of the locomotive went off the track at the Elandsfontein Railway Station near Jet Park Road.
JOHANNESBURG - At least 16 people were injured after a train derailed in Boksburg on Monday.
All those injured were taken to the hospital with serious and moderate injuries.
It’s unclear what led to the derailment.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said: “On arrival, paramedics assessed the scene and found that three carriages of the train had derailed, injuring 16 patients. Once treated and stabilised, all the patients were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.”
Gauteng Train incident update: 19 People were injured when a train derailed at the Elandsfontein train station in Boksburg.@News24 @_ArriveAlive @SABCNewsOnline @maroelamedia @eNCA @ewnupdates @BoksburgNews @Abramjee @IOL @FatalMoves @POWER987News @JacaNews @Radio702 @Radio2000ZA pic.twitter.com/nucavFBTqL— Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) March 12, 2019
