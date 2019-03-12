-
-
Anti-child abuse group hopes case against ex-Bryanston High coach continues
The 33-year-old man was arrested in January after being accused of abusing pupils between 2017 and last year.
ALEXANDRA - The sexual assault case against a former Bryanston High School coach has been postponed to next month to allow the State time to obtain more statements.
The 33-year-old man was arrested in January after being accused of abusing pupils between 2017 and last year.
A teenage girl has so far laid a formal complaint with the police.
The former coach made a brief appearance in the Alexandra Magistrates Court earlier on Tuesday.
The case was also postponed to allow the State time to get about three more statements from pupils who may have been abused.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse’s Kevin Barbeau said they hope there will be no further delays in the case when the 33-year-old returns to the dock next month.
"We’re hoping on the 15th when we return he will have a legal representative and the State will have completed the investigation."
The former coach was suspended before being dismissed following a disciplinary hearing earlier this year.
He’s expected back in court on 15 April.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
Former Bryanston High coach to appear in court on sexual assault charges3 hours ago
-
Bryanston teacher accused of sexual assault to be struck off professional roll10 days ago
-
Dismissal of Bryanston High teacher accused of sexual assault welcomed11 days ago
-
Bryanston teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 2 pupils42 days ago
