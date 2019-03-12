ANC could face Electoral Court after DA lodges complaint over Bosasa donation
The IEC has confirmed receiving a complaint from the Democratic Alliance that the ruling party was granted funds by Bosasa to set up an elections war room in previous elections.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) could find itself in hot water if an investigation involving a R6 million donation from scandal-plagued Bosasa is escalated to the Electoral Court.
The IEC has confirmed receiving a complaint from the Democratic Alliance (DA) that the ruling party was granted funds by Bosasa to set up an elections war room in previous elections.
The matter is currently being investigated by the directorate of electoral offences.
The DA lodged a complaint with the IEC indicating that the donation to set up the war room at Bosasa headquarters in Krugersdorp is in contravention of the electoral code of conduct.
IEC deputy CEO Masego Shiburi says their lawyers are probing the merits of the case.
The commission says that political parties that break the electoral code could be sanctioned and even face imprisonment of between five and 10 years.
Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, filed for voluntary liquidation amid corruption allegations.
In their testimonies before the state capture commission, former Bosasa executives have detailed how over the years the company paid some senior government officials in exchange for business deals, protection and influence.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
