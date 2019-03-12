Popular Topics
ANC: Bosasa donation for election war room above board

The company, now known as African Global Operations, donated about R6 million for the establishment of the war room in Krugersdorp in previous elections.

ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says that a donation by Bosasa for its election war room is above board.

The company, now known as African Global Operations, donated about R6 million for the establishment of the war room in Krugersdorp in previous elections.

The IEC is now probing a complaint by the Democratic Alliance which accuses the ruling party of contravening the electoral code of conduct.

The ANC insists there's no link between the donation and allegations of corrupt activities by Bosasa and government officials as heard by the Zondo Commisison.

Acting ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said: "As the African National Congress we are confident that everything we did was legal and there was no law broken. The law that would be broken came into on 1 April this year. The ANC has been calling for the Political Parties Funding Bill. We will comply with it."

