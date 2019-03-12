AASA: ‘Carbon Tax Bill must exclude domestic aviation’

In the pipeline for years, the Bill’s already been passed by the National Assembly.

CAPE TOWN - The Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) says domestic carriers should be exempt from the Carbon Tax Bill.

The industry association represents not only commercial airlines but also their suppliers and service providers.

It made the appeal during public hearings at Parliament on Tuesday.

In the pipeline for years, the bill’s already been passed by the National Assembly.

It is now with the National Council of Provinces, where the select committee on finance has heard objections from a range of organisations to the proposed law, which provides for the carbon tax set to kick in from June.

CEO of the AASA Chris Zweigenthal said while the need to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions was understood, incentives by way of carbon offsets, and not carbon taxes, was a better way to go.

“Costs for administering the collection of taxes will be passed on to the users, there’s no other way to do that. That will mean that airfares and cargo charges will increase. It will also push up the cost of doing business, and that will effectively undermine South Africa’s competitiveness.”

Zweigenthal said international airlines are already exempt from paying carbon taxes and the same should apply to local carriers: “The Carbon Tax Bill must be amended to exclude domestic aviation.”

Cement producers, Sasol and the Iron and Steel Institute, among others, have also expressed their opposition to the bill.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)