Stephen Hawking's nurse struck off over care failingsWorld
PIC sold shares in order to invest in AYO TechnologiesBusiness
Lesufi calls on police to act on pupils who break the lawLocal
Group calls for ex-Bryanston coach to be placed on Child Protection RegisterLocal
Video makes ‘exquisite’ mark with Twitter communityLocal
Standard Bank details suspicious Gupta transactionsLocal
AASA: ‘Carbon Tax Bill must exclude domestic aviation’Business
Chaos in Parliament as MPs vote on Traditional Courts BillPolitics
Mabuza: I don't take Mboweni seriouslyPolitics
Ramaphosa & Mnangagwa get down to business at binational commissionPolitics
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
Parliament still grappling with Guptas' naturalisation matterPolitics
What is the PIC Amendment Bill & why are some ministers trying to stop it?Politics
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
Emotional Bester admits he never intended for Tegeta to call shots at EskomBusiness
#RandReport: Rand firms on renewed risk appetiteBusiness
How Brexit vote outcome will affect SA economyBusiness
Group Five in business rescue after lenders pull plugBusiness
Kim Kardashian West offers to pay former prisoner's rent for five yearsLifestyle
Air pollution deaths are double earlier estimates - studyWorld
The importance of black boxes flight recorders on aircraftWorld
Ready, set, party! Prop makers set to wow CT Carnival with floats, costumesLifestyle
Apple says 'it's show time' 25 March, TV service announcement expectedLifestyle
In Canada, some moms say cannabis makes them better parentsLifestyle
Kendall Jenner has a new pet snakeLifestyle
'Captain Marvel' holds her own in N. American openingLifestyle
Gerard Butler's mobile home stolenLifestyle
Lions youngsters reflect on dazzling Jaguares winSport
Fleck would love CT stay, Dobson open to itSport
Zidane risks reputation to usher in new era at Real MadridSport
Hashim Amla to miss remaining ODIs due to critically ill fatherSport
Liverpool need improved away show for Champions League progress - Van DijkSport
2023 Netball World Cup to inject new life into Good Hope Centre - CCCIBusiness
NHLS's alleged breach of privacy that of 'epic proportions'Local
Worth more than gold: The fight for South Africa’s rhinos isn't overLocal
Inside intelligence: What the report on State Security Agency revealsLocal
Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 after fatal crashAfrica
Buthelezi: Zuma paid Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi to destroy IFPPolitics
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agencyPolitics
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another VenezuelaBusiness
SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says ministerLocal
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be presidentPolitics
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, wants CT airport named after KrotoaLocal
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
AASA: ‘Carbon Tax Bill must exclude domestic aviation’
In the pipeline for years, the Bill’s already been passed by the National Assembly.
CAPE TOWN - The Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) says domestic carriers should be exempt from the Carbon Tax Bill.
The industry association represents not only commercial airlines but also their suppliers and service providers.
It made the appeal during public hearings at Parliament on Tuesday.
In the pipeline for years, the bill’s already been passed by the National Assembly.
It is now with the National Council of Provinces, where the select committee on finance has heard objections from a range of organisations to the proposed law, which provides for the carbon tax set to kick in from June.
CEO of the AASA Chris Zweigenthal said while the need to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions was understood, incentives by way of carbon offsets, and not carbon taxes, was a better way to go.
“Costs for administering the collection of taxes will be passed on to the users, there’s no other way to do that. That will mean that airfares and cargo charges will increase. It will also push up the cost of doing business, and that will effectively undermine South Africa’s competitiveness.”
Zweigenthal said international airlines are already exempt from paying carbon taxes and the same should apply to local carriers: “The Carbon Tax Bill must be amended to exclude domestic aviation.”
Cement producers, Sasol and the Iron and Steel Institute, among others, have also expressed their opposition to the bill.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.