3 confirmed dead, many others still missing from KZN flash floods

Stephen Hawking's nurse struck off over care failingsWorld
PIC sold shares in order to invest in AYO TechnologiesBusiness
Lesufi calls on police to act on pupils who break the lawLocal
Group calls for ex-Bryanston coach to be placed on Child Protection RegisterLocal
Video makes ‘exquisite’ mark with Twitter communityLocal
Standard Bank details suspicious Gupta transactionsLocal
Chaos in Parliament as MPs vote on Traditional Courts BillPolitics
Mabuza: I don't take Mboweni seriouslyPolitics
Ramaphosa & Mnangagwa get down to business at binational commissionPolitics
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
Parliament still grappling with Guptas' naturalisation matterPolitics
What is the PIC Amendment Bill & why are some ministers trying to stop it?Politics
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
Standard Bank details suspicious Gupta transactionsLocal
AASA: ‘Carbon Tax Bill must exclude domestic aviation’Business
Emotional Bester admits he never intended for Tegeta to call shots at EskomBusiness
#RandReport: Rand firms on renewed risk appetiteBusiness
How Brexit vote outcome will affect SA economyBusiness
Group Five in business rescue after lenders pull plugBusiness
Kim Kardashian West offers to pay former prisoner's rent for five yearsLifestyle
Air pollution deaths are double earlier estimates - studyWorld
The importance of black boxes flight recorders on aircraftWorld
Ready, set, party! Prop makers set to wow CT Carnival with floats, costumesLifestyle
Apple says 'it's show time' 25 March, TV service announcement expectedLifestyle
In Canada, some moms say cannabis makes them better parentsLifestyle
Kendall Jenner has a new pet snakeLifestyle
'Captain Marvel' holds her own in N. American openingLifestyle
Gerard Butler's mobile home stolenLifestyle
Lions youngsters reflect on dazzling Jaguares winSport
Fleck would love CT stay, Dobson open to itSport
Zidane risks reputation to usher in new era at Real MadridSport
Hashim Amla to miss remaining ODIs due to critically ill fatherSport
Liverpool need improved away show for Champions League progress - Van DijkSport
2023 Netball World Cup to inject new life into Good Hope Centre - CCCIBusiness
Video makes ‘exquisite’ mark with Twitter communityLocal
Ramaphosa & Mnangagwa get down to business at binational commissionPolitics
What is the PIC Amendment Bill & why are some ministers trying to stop it?Politics
Ready, set, party! Prop makers set to wow CT Carnival with floats, costumesLifestyle
NHLS's alleged breach of privacy that of 'epic proportions'Local
Worth more than gold: The fight for South Africa’s rhinos isn't overLocal
Inside intelligence: What the report on State Security Agency revealsLocal
Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 after fatal crashAfrica
Buthelezi: Zuma paid Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi to destroy IFPPolitics
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agencyPolitics
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another VenezuelaBusiness
SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says ministerLocal
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be presidentPolitics
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, wants CT airport named after KrotoaLocal
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
3 confirmed dead, many others still missing from KZN flash floods
Cogta said a warning had been sent out to the public last Thursday about the heavy rains which began on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been confirmed dead and many others are still missing following the devastating flash floods that have wreaked havoc in KwaMashu and Durban.
One person was found alive on Tuesday afternoon.
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said 4,000 volunteers had been mobilised to assist in clean-up operations and helping communities with relief strategies, such as soup kitchens.
The department said a warning had been sent out to the public last Thursday about the heavy rains which began on Sunday.
Cogta spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said it was a pity that people don't make provisions in time when warnings are issued.
“Some of them were living in flooded places and water land. We really appealed to people to take the instructions from our authorities and local government seriously.”
Mabuza: I don't take Mboweni seriously2 hours ago
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attention4 hours ago
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agency8 hours ago
How Brexit vote outcome will affect SA economy3 hours ago
Mabuza details ‘reasons’ behind load shedding4 hours ago
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?3 hours ago
