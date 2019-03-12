3 confirmed dead, many others still missing from KZN flash floods

Cogta said a warning had been sent out to the public last Thursday about the heavy rains which began on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been confirmed dead and many others are still missing following the devastating flash floods that have wreaked havoc in KwaMashu and Durban.

One person was found alive on Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said 4,000 volunteers had been mobilised to assist in clean-up operations and helping communities with relief strategies, such as soup kitchens.

The department said a warning had been sent out to the public last Thursday about the heavy rains which began on Sunday.

Cogta spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said it was a pity that people don't make provisions in time when warnings are issued.

“Some of them were living in flooded places and water land. We really appealed to people to take the instructions from our authorities and local government seriously.”