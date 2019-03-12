2023 Netball World Cup to inject new life into Good Hope Centre - CCCI

SABC gets a lifeline - for now
Local
Cape Town will be staging the event and the centre will be used as one of the main venues.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the 2023 Netball World Cup could inject new life into the Good Hope Centre.
Cape Town will be staging the event and the centre will be used as one of the main venues.
The under-used building has a new lease on life, according to the chamber's president Geoff Jacobs.
“The centre is in a unique position geographically. It’s a stone's throw from the Cape Town CBD. It’s just opposite the Cape Town station. As strategic as its position is, it’s been much neglected in recent years.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.