2023 Netball World Cup to inject new life into Good Hope Centre - CCCI

Cape Town will be staging the event and the centre will be used as one of the main venues.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the 2023 Netball World Cup could inject new life into the Good Hope Centre.

The under-used building has a new lease on life, according to the chamber's president Geoff Jacobs.

“The centre is in a unique position geographically. It’s a stone's throw from the Cape Town CBD. It’s just opposite the Cape Town station. As strategic as its position is, it’s been much neglected in recent years.”